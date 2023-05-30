Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

9 people injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Nine people were injured, police said. No deaths have been reported.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometer) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters
Generic police tape
LMPD: 3 people including teenager sent to hospital after series of overnight shootings
Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water
Woman in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Woman in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Gas Station Owner Charged in Murder of 14-Year-Old