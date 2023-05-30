Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer said.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

His attorney says he doesn’t believe the attack was related to the upcoming extradition.

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged though he and two other men are believed to be the last people to see Holloway alive.

In 2012, an Alabama judge declared Holloway legally dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Latest News

Police in Washington state say a group of burglars used paddleboards to escape.
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him
An officer with the New Albany, Ind. Police Department was wounded during an exchange of...
Man wanted in shooting of police officer in New Albany in custody
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards