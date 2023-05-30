Contact Troubleshooters
‘She was the best mom ever’: Family remembers 3 killed in Crescent Hill house fire

(Source: Grant Cottingham, WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members are mourning the loss of the three people killed in a house fire in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Kennedy Court.

Thomas Leonard said the three victims killed were his brother, Bill Leonard, his sister-in-law Rebecca and his mother, Linda Wood.

He said his brother loved to play music and came from a proud military family.

“It’s not good,” Leonard said. “My brother always wanted me to have his guitars. His guitars made it through [the fire] That’s what I was trying to do this morning, cleaning them up and trying to get the smoke smell out of them. He was just an excellent soldier. He got to his tenure mark and just wanted to get out, wanted that free weekend, and my brother and I hung out ever since.”

Leonard said his mother loved to sew and exercise.

”Everyone says this, but she was the best mom ever,” Leonard said.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is working to determine the cause of the fire.

