Woman dies after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Monday evening.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Finzer Street.

While officers were responding, the location of the shooting was changed to the 400 block of East Broadway.

Officers found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

