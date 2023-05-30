Woman in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

Contact Troubleshooters
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Monday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30pm officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Finzer Street.

When officers arrived on scene the location of the shooting was changed to the 400 block of East Broadway.

Officers located an adult woman suffering for gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the victim to UofL hospital to be treated to what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unity will be handling this investigation.

There are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

