1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Bardstown police are continuing to search for a person involved in a late morning shooting.

Sgt. Michael Medley, a Bardstown Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called about 10:45 a.m. to the Ashberry Drive area about a shooting. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Medley said officers are still looking for the suspect, but said the shooting was not the result of a domestic incident. Medley also said he is not aware of a danger to the public at this time.

Police have not released a name or description of the suspect but ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Nelson County Dispatch 502-348-3211.

