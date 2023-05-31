Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect

Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Bardstown police are continuing to search for a person involved in a late morning shooting.

Sgt. Michael Medley, a Bardstown Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called about 10:45 a.m. to the Ashberry Drive area about a shooting. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Medley said officers are still looking for the suspect, but said the shooting was not the result of a domestic incident. Medley also said he is not aware of a danger to the public at this time.

Police have not released a name or description of the suspect but ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Nelson County Dispatch 502-348-3211.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters

Latest News

Louis Odell Coleman, 47, of Louisville, is charged with a May 26, 2023 shooting that left a...
Suspect in Louisville shooting that injured child arrested in Hopkins County
Emergency lane closures in place on I-265 South over Brownsboro Road
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters