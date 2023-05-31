11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 11-year-old singer from Louisville made a successful debut on the season 18 premiere episode of America’s Got Talent.

D’Corey Johnson became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements and later went on tour for three months to perform across America.

Back in September, he lined up a talent agent and announced he was moving to California to pursue his dream to make it big.

On Tuesday’s premiere episode, Johnson sang a cover of Journey’s 1982 song Open Arms.

(Story continues below)

When AGT Judge Sofía Vergara asked him if he wanted to be a singer when he grew up, Johnson didn’t hesitate.

“Yes!,” he said. “I want to be on Broadway and be in movies, and I want to be in Hamilton and Wicked.”

Johnson is a longtime fan of America’s Got Talent.

“I watch AGT like almost every day,” he said. “Simon, you are my favorite because you keep it real like my momma.”

The 11-year-old singing sensation was emotional after his performance.

Impressed, AGT Judge Simon Cowell asked Johnson to sing up to the chorus without the backing track.

Johnson ended up receiving a standing ovation from Cowell.

To top it off, Johnson received a yes from all four judges and will advance to the next round.

Way to go, D’Corey!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.