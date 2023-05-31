3 students in hospital after JCPS bus crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS bus was hit from behind on Wednesday, sending three students to the hospital, according to JCPS Chief of Communications and Community Relations Carolyn Callahan.

The bus, which had students from W.E.B. DuBois and Louisville Male onboard, was traveling on Southern Parkway when it was hit from behind.

Callahan said 34 students were on the bus. Five students were evaluated for minor injuries at the scene and of those, three students were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital.

At this time, the injuries are believed to be minor.

