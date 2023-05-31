Contact Troubleshooters
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay

FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist...
FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist Art1Airbrush, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of hip-hop trailblazer Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, adding another suspect in the Run-DMC member's killing which for years after it initially happened had languished as a cold case.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday, charging Jay Bryant, 49, in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay.

Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bryant’s attorney. Bryant, from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.

At the time the other two men were indicted, authorities said Jay’s death involved a drug deal gone bad. In a letter filed with the court on Tuesday, prosecutors said Bryant and the two other men entered the building that evening, and then fled after the shooting. They said Bryant was seen going into the building, and his DNA was recovered at the scene.

Jay was in Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel in the early 1980s. The group helped bring hip-hop music into the mainstream. Run DMC’s hits include “King of Rock,” “It’s Tricky” and a remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

For years, Jay’s death lingered as a cold case, with witnesses reluctant to speak up despite reward money being offered.

