Algonquin pool will not be opening this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families looking to cool off, Metro Parks and Recreation said three pools will be open this summer.

Sun Valley, Fairdale and Mary T. Meagher will be open this summer.

Camp Taylor and Algonquin pool will be closed for renovations.

Officials told WAVE the Algonquin pool will be closed this summer, while they prepare to build a new one. The old pool has fallen victim to decay, vandalism and disrepair.

Construction on the new pool is expected to start before labor day.

Deputy Mayor of Louisville Public Health and Services Nicole George said last year the city approved $6 million dollars for the project.

”Families in Algonquin obviously deserve a place to recreate this summer, they deserve a pool,” George said. And we are doing everything we can to see a future pool be there that requires less ongoing maintenance and is more stable and healthy for the community. We know that parks and specifically our pools have been under funded for many years, and that has resulted in significant maintenance needs and particularly in Algonquin.“

While working on permitting for the Algonquin pool, city officials said they will also be deciding how to use an additional $100,000 in funding for alternate arrangements for children this summer, such as Kentucky Kingdom YMCA and TARC passes.

Officials said those options for families will be announced upon approval.

The allocation of funds will be voted on by Louisville Metro Council in June.

30 splash pads scattered across the city will be open this summer, including the one at Algonquin Park.

