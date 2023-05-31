Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Boyfriend of Serenity McKinney’s mother pleads guilty

Dakota Hill, the boyfriend of Catherine “Abby” McKinney, was charged with murder in Feb. 2022...
Dakota Hill, the boyfriend of Catherine “Abby” McKinney, was charged with murder in Feb. 2022 for Serenity’s death. Catherine, Serenity’s mother, was also charged in the case.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to the death of a four-year-old Bullitt County girl pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday.

Dakota Hill admitted to the charge of murdering Serenity McKinney.

Hill was dating Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, who also goes by Abby.

Serenity’s body was found in a wooded area along the Jefferson-Bullitt County Line last year. The coroner said it was a homicide, but never listed a cause of death. A family attorney claimed that Hill was abusing Catherine and her daughter.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors are recommending a 50-year sentence.

WAVE News talked to Serenity’s grandmother at court. She is still devastated by her loss.

“She was four years old. She was a little girl,” Serenity’s grandmother, Melody Roller said. “What could she have possibly done to deserve any of this? I’ll never understand. I don’t think anybody will ever understand.”

Catherine also took a plea deal in the case. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month.

Hill will be sentenced in July.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified

Latest News

WAVE News Alert
UPDATE: 1 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Security footage shows a thief stealing two guns from a parked vehicle
Caught on camera: Thief steals guns from car in broad daylight
The Fifth Third bank on West Broadway finished their “Refresh” project on Wednesday, which now...
Fifth Third bank in Russell neighborhood unveils new mural
Barry Sowders is charged with three counts of attempted murder and will now be extradited to...
Southern Indiana man accused of shooting New Albany Police officer appears in court