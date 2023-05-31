Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville home damaged in fire; 1 resident injured

House fire
House fire(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana home was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

Clarksville’s officials said firefighters were called to the 500 block of Spicewood Drive on a report of a house fire.

Firefighters arrived and found a working fire. Crews quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

Officials said one resident suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

