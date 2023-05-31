Emergency lane closures in place on I-265 South over Brownsboro Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced there are emergency lane closures on Interstate 265 South over Brownsboro Road.

The right and center lanes are expected to stay closed through 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews are performing emergency repairs and partial depth pothole patching to the bridge deck.

KYTC suggests drivers travel with caution through the work zone or take a different route if they can.

