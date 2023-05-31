Contact Troubleshooters
Fifth Third bank in Russell neighborhood unveils new mural

The Fifth Third bank on West Broadway finished their “Refresh” project on Wednesday, which now shows off the beautiful mural.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bank in the Russell neighborhood unveiled a new mural outside it’s building Wednesday morning.

The Fifth Third bank on West Broadway finished their “Refresh” project on Wednesday, which now shows off the beautiful mural.

The piece is painted by Charles Rice, a local Black artist from Louisville.

The Assistant Vice President, Andrew Patterson, talked about why they decided to make the changes.

“We really wanted something that makes this branch a little bit special,” Patterson said. “It is not just enough to get some new furniture and some new paint. But we really want to make this an institution that people in the neighborhood are proud to come to display a Black artist like Mr. Charles Rice, and to display his artwork means a lot to us.”

Charles Rice has won multiple awards locally and nationally for his contemporary urban paintings and illustrations.

