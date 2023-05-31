Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot several days ahead

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon/early evening
  • 1st heat wave of the season takes control
  • Tracking rain chances in the extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early evening thundestorms will fade leaving behind a dry and warm overnight period with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will get awful close to the 90 degree mark on Thursday under partly sunny skies. While there is a risk for an isolated thunderstorm during the late afternoon. Coverage will be more limited compared to previous days.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with lows once again easing into the 60s overnight.

Partly sunny skies and hot temperatures for Friday with our first day of 90s for 2023 possible.

The heat will build over the weekend with Saturday likely the hottest day with highs into the 90-95 degree range.

A cold front will attemp to push in next week which will be key on rain chances and any cooler weather taking over the narrative.

