Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms today as temperatures continue to heat up

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Shower and storm chances slightly increase this afternoon
  • Hot and humid temperatures are likely by this weekend with low 90s on the way
  • Signs of a small break from the 90s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms will pop back up on the radar this afternoon as the heat continues to build. While it won’t be a washout, heavy downpours, thunder and lightning will be possible for those who cash in on the rain. Highs in the 80s. As temperatures fall tonight, so do our shower and storm chances. We turn dry overnight with a few clouds overhead.

Morning lows will bottom out in the 60s by early Thursday. Afternoon highs will inch closer to the 90° mark by Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A few more isolated showers and storms could bubble back up onto the radar, but these will be brief and very hit or miss. Rain chances diminish as the sun goes down Thursday night. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, May 31, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/22