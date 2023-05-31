FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms today as temperatures continue to heat up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Shower and storm chances slightly increase this afternoon

Hot and humid temperatures are likely by this weekend with low 90s on the way

Signs of a small break from the 90s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms will pop back up on the radar this afternoon as the heat continues to build. While it won’t be a washout, heavy downpours, thunder and lightning will be possible for those who cash in on the rain. Highs in the 80s. As temperatures fall tonight, so do our shower and storm chances. We turn dry overnight with a few clouds overhead.

Morning lows will bottom out in the 60s by early Thursday. Afternoon highs will inch closer to the 90° mark by Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A few more isolated showers and storms could bubble back up onto the radar, but these will be brief and very hit or miss. Rain chances diminish as the sun goes down Thursday night. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.