FORECAST: Warm and humid afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dodging a few downpours the next few days

Stretch of 90-degree heat coming

Ground is getting dry for many areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and humid this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms popping up lasting into the early evening. Watch for lightning and brief gusty winds.

As temperatures fall tonight, so do our shower and storm chances. We turn dry overnight with a few clouds overhead. Morning lows will bottom out in the 60s by early Thursday.

Afternoon highs will inch closer to the 90° mark by Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A few more isolated showers and storms could bubble back up onto the radar, but these will be brief and very hit or miss.

Rain chances diminish as the sun goes down Thursday night. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

A hot weekend is in store with highs in the 90s but without the crazy high humidity. We may get some relief from a front next week…something we’ll be watching.

