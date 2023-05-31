Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Indiana 19-year-old arrested for possession of child pornography

Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover
Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover(Clark County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Clark County, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man was arrested after Kentucky State Police said he was in possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police said an investigation began in January 2023 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to send child pornography images or video files.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a High Street address in Charlestown, Indiana.

As a result, police arrested 19-year-old Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover of Charlestown, Indiana.

Glover is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

He was taken to Clark County Jail without further incident.

