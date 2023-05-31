Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State University names 19th President(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University has a new president.

The University’s Board of Regents announced today that Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo will serve as the 19th President of Kentucky State University.

Following a national search, the Board selected Dr. Akakpo from a diverse and impressive pool of candidates. University officials say President Akakpo has 16 years of experience in leadership roles in high education with a proven record of success in strong fiscal accountability, student-first philosophy, and strategic planning.

He comes to KSU from Bluegrass Community and Technical College. During his four-year tenure, BCTC has expanded programs, adding several new courses.

Dr. Akakpo is expected to assume his duties as President as soon as July 1, 2023. His contract will be finalized soon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

