LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies are responding in the area near Captain’s Quarters after a body was found in the river Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro police said calls came into Metrosafe around 9:45 p.m. from a man who said he found a body in the river.

LMPD is responding along with River and Homicide Units. Anchorage Fire/EMS as well as the Coast Guard have responded to assist with the recovery effort.

No other information was provided.

