LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies are responding in the area near Captain’s Quarters after a body was found in the river Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro police said calls came into Metrosafe around 9:45 p.m. from a man who said he found a body in the river.
LMPD is responding along with River and Homicide Units. Anchorage Fire/EMS as well as the Coast Guard have responded to assist with the recovery effort.
No other information was provided.
