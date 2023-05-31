Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters

The Ohio River in at downtown Louisville.
The Ohio River in at downtown Louisville.
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies are responding in the area near Captain’s Quarters after a body was found in the river Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro police said calls came into Metrosafe around 9:45 p.m. from a man who said he found a body in the river.

LMPD is responding along with River and Homicide Units. Anchorage Fire/EMS as well as the Coast Guard have responded to assist with the recovery effort.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County

Latest News

D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Restrictions between Seventeenth Street and Dixie Highway
Traffic on Broadway restricted due to emergency sewer line repair
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police readdress false rumors circulating around Animal Clinic shooting
Machine guns are showing up in higher numbers in Louisville