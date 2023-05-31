Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville

Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man who police say was wanted on an active warrant has been caught in Madisonville.

Madisonville police say they were contacted by Louisville police about Louis Coleman.

Officers say while patrolling around an apartment complex they spotted Coleman’s car.

They then saw him getting inside the car.

Officers then initiated a felony traffic stop and arrested Coleman for terroristic threatening and several more charges.

Officers say while searching the car, they also found meth and paraphernalia.

He is now in the Hopkins county Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Latest News

Emergency lane closures in place on I-265 South over Brownsboro Road
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms today as temperatures continue to heat up
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover
ISP: Indiana 19-year-old arrested for possession of child pornography