Man in hospital after shooting in Elliott Park

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

At 1:36 a.m., LMPD received a Shotspotter notification in the 2800 block of Elliott Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said. As officers were responding, LMPD received multiple calls on a man who had been shot in Elliot Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his early 20′s who had been shot multiple times. Sanders said the officers began giving the man first-aid immediately, including chest seals and a tourniquet.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital. Officials said his injuries appear to be serious.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

