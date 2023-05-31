Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases.

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a “medical emergency” before a doctor can perform an abortion. The court said this language conflicts with a previous ruling it issued in March. That ruling found the Oklahoma Constitution provides an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.”

The laws struck down Wednesday both included a civil-enforcement mechanism that allowed citizens to sue someone who either performed or helped someone perform an abortion.

“Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters

Latest News

The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
Unfamiliar respiratory virus causes big problems for some
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Some residents of collapsed Iowa building remain missing, while pets were rescued from safer area
Roads closed in search for suspect in Bardstown shooting