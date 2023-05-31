Olmsted Parks celebrate restoration of Hogan’s Fountain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Olmsted Parks celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Hogan’s Fountain inside Cherokee Park.

The iconic fountain was designed by Louisville native Enid Yandell. The restoration project began in 2019, marking her 150th birthday. Yandell was a pioneer in her field and at the age of 19, she was the first woman to join the National Sculpture Society.

Local realtor Charlie Marsh got the restoration project funded and off the ground with help from Olmsted Parks, Metro Parks and other organizations.

“I can honestly say it’s been my experience that pleasant people gravitate towards park projects,” Marsh said. “So it’s always been a real joy to work with them, and this one is included in that.”

Plans for Hogan’s Fountain date all the way back to 1903. It was officially dedicated in 1905.

The fountain can be found in the Bonnycastle Hill area of Cherokee Park.

