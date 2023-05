BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Bardstown police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting.

Few details are available, but in a post on the department’s Facebook page they advise citizens that “Ashberry Dr. and Wible Blvd. to Ben Frye are currently blocked.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch 502-348-3211.

