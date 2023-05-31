Shively police readdress false rumors circulating around Animal Clinic shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department addressed false accusations circulating on social media about those involved in the fatal shooting at the Shively Animal Clinic.

On Tuesday, SPD shared a statement saying they have been made aware of additional rumors that are spreading online about the identity of certain people.

According to Shively Police, there have been posts and fliers circulating that falsely accuse an individual named “T Wilson/Tee Wilson” as being involved in the incident.

Police said they can confidently say through their investigation that Wilson was not involved in the incident. Wilson was not even present at the clinic the day it happened.

SPD is asking community members to refrain from these types of false accusations.

They said false accusations can potentially impact the outcome of the case and impede the independent review being conducted by the Commonwealth Attorney.

It can also lead to an individual receiving threats and to potential legal action against the person making said statements.

This is the second time this month SPD has addressed these types of accusations.

