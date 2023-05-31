Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shively police readdress false rumors circulating around Animal Clinic shooting

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department addressed false accusations circulating on social media about those involved in the fatal shooting at the Shively Animal Clinic.

On Tuesday, SPD shared a statement saying they have been made aware of additional rumors that are spreading online about the identity of certain people.

According to Shively Police, there have been posts and fliers circulating that falsely accuse an individual named “T Wilson/Tee Wilson” as being involved in the incident.

Police said they can confidently say through their investigation that Wilson was not involved in the incident. Wilson was not even present at the clinic the day it happened.

SPD is asking community members to refrain from these types of false accusations.

They said false accusations can potentially impact the outcome of the case and impede the independent review being conducted by the Commonwealth Attorney.

It can also lead to an individual receiving threats and to potential legal action against the person making said statements.

This is the second time this month SPD has addressed these types of accusations.

Previous stories:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
An officer with the New Albany, Ind. Police Department was wounded during an exchange of...
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County

Latest News

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Machine guns are showing up in higher numbers in Louisville
‘She was the best mom ever’: Family remembers 3 killed in Crescent Hill house fire
‘She was the best mom ever’: Family remembers 3 killed in Crescent Hill house fire