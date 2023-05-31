Southern Indiana man accused of shooting New Albany Police officer appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting a New Albany Police officer was in court in Louisville Wednesday morning.

Barry Sowders is charged with three counts of attempted murder and will now be extradited to Indiana.

Indiana State Police said he shot one New Albany officer, but he fired at two more as well.

Officers were trying to arrest Sowders for shooting at a woman earlier in the day. That’s when Sowders reportedly opened fire, hitting Corporal Andrey Byrne.

Byrne was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.