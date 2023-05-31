Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man said his life is in limbo as the investigation into the Norton Healthcare cyber event continues.

74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack targeted Norton Healthcare.

“The past 6 months has just come crashing down,” Young said. “I went from cutting down trees, splitting trees, or whatever I needed to do. I just did it. Now, I can’t walk from here to the barn which is about 60 feet that way without having to rest.”

The computer problems that followed the attack led to Young’s surgery appointments getting canceled. He said the whole situation is more than a glitch in the system.

17 years ago, doctors first noticed issues with Young’s heart. Over the years, his condition got worse. A normal heart valve is supposed to open to about 4 centimeters, but Young’s opens to less than 1. This means his blood flow is restricted, and he’s not getting enough oxygen. Having heart valve replacement surgery would be life-changing when it finally happens.

“They are playing with my life,” Young said. “They canceled my appointments, and if I die there’s nothing on them. Everything they are doing affects me, my wife, and my family.”

Young had 2 out of the 3 appointments needed for his heart valve replacement surgery. Then on May 9th, Norton’s cyber event happened.

Days later, Tony was told the hospital had computer problems and they couldn’t coordinate with other departments.

As Norton continues investigating the cyber event with the FBI, patients like Tony are still waiting for their surgeries.

Norton Healthcare shared this statement regarding canceled surgeries and appointments:

“More applications and systems are coming back online every day. Our goal is to reschedule certain procedures in the near future. Any urgent and emergent issues are being addressed, and we encourage patients to reach out to their provider as needed.”

