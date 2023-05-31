Traffic on Broadway restricted due to emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Tuesday, all traffic through the 1700 block of West Broadway will be shifted to the westbound lanes to make room for the emergency repair of a collapsed sewer line.

Louisville MSD said the broken line is a 24-inch diameter brick pipe that has been in place since the late nineteenth century.

The usual pair of westbound lanes are divided in half to allow eastbound traffic to use the inside lane while the repair project occupies the usual eastbound lanes., MSD said.

Dixie Highway will also be affected. Northbound Dixie Highway traffic is not allowed to turn right onto Broadway, and vehicles westbound on Broadway are not allowed to turn left onto Dixie Highway.

Detour signs are in place.

The estimated time for completion is Tuesday, June 6.

