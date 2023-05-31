Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Traffic on Broadway restricted due to emergency sewer line repair

Restrictions between Seventeenth Street and Dixie Highway
Restrictions between Seventeenth Street and Dixie Highway(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Tuesday, all traffic through the 1700 block of West Broadway will be shifted to the westbound lanes to make room for the emergency repair of a collapsed sewer line.

Louisville MSD said the broken line is a 24-inch diameter brick pipe that has been in place since the late nineteenth century.

The usual pair of westbound lanes are divided in half to allow eastbound traffic to use the inside lane while the repair project occupies the usual eastbound lanes., MSD said.

Dixie Highway will also be affected. Northbound Dixie Highway traffic is not allowed to turn right onto Broadway, and vehicles westbound on Broadway are not allowed to turn left onto Dixie Highway.

Detour signs are in place.

The estimated time for completion is Tuesday, June 6.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
An officer with the New Albany, Ind. Police Department was wounded during an exchange of...
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County

Latest News

D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police readdress false rumors circulating around Animal Clinic shooting
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Machine guns are showing up in higher numbers in Louisville