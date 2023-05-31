Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: 1 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting at Mall St. Matthews

WAVE News Alert
WAVE News Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – One person has been injured in a shooting at Mall St. Matthews and police say one person is in custody.

Officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road, just before 4 p.m.

The wounded person has been transported to UofL Hospital.

No details about what led to the shooting have been provided.

A LENS Alert has been sent to residents in the area advising them to stay away from the mall.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified

Latest News

Security footage shows a thief stealing two guns from a parked vehicle
Caught on camera: Thief steals guns from car in broad daylight
The Fifth Third bank on West Broadway finished their “Refresh” project on Wednesday, which now...
Fifth Third bank in Russell neighborhood unveils new mural
Barry Sowders is charged with three counts of attempted murder and will now be extradited to...
Southern Indiana man accused of shooting New Albany Police officer appears in court
Dakota Hill, the boyfriend of Catherine “Abby” McKinney, was charged with murder in Feb. 2022...
Boyfriend of Serenity McKinney’s mother pleads guilty