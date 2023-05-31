UPDATE: 1 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting at Mall St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – One person has been injured in a shooting at Mall St. Matthews and police say one person is in custody.

Officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road, just before 4 p.m.

The wounded person has been transported to UofL Hospital.

No details about what led to the shooting have been provided.

A LENS Alert has been sent to residents in the area advising them to stay away from the mall.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.

