UPDATE: 1 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – One person has been injured in a shooting at Mall St. Matthews and police say one person is in custody.
Officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road, just before 4 p.m.
The wounded person has been transported to UofL Hospital.
No details about what led to the shooting have been provided.
A LENS Alert has been sent to residents in the area advising them to stay away from the mall.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.