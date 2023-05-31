Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman gets to know her late father with 400 WWII letters

Judie Tosh's father served in World War II and sent letters to her mother during his time in the service. He was declared missing in action in 1944.
By Emily Schrad and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa woman got to learn about her dad, who died when she was a baby, when she found a sack full of his letters, KCRG reports.

Judie Tosh was born during World War II while her father was in England with the Army Air Corps. Years after his passing, she has pages of memories she’s been able to create.

“He loved to fly,” she said.

Tosh’s father Virgil Prior served in World War II from 1941 until he was declared missing in action in 1944.

“They were on a bombing run to France,” said Tosh.

Tosh was just six weeks old when he died.

More than 50 years later after her mom died in 1999, she found a sack full of letters.

“I was just so astounded by the volume!” she said.

There were 400 letters written by her dad to her mom during his time in the service.

“He always started out ‘my darling wife,’” Tosh said.

With each pen stroke, Judie said it was a way to get to know her father, even though they never met.

“That’s how I knew my dad! Was reading his thoughts,” she said. “Over time, I’ve read them all.”

Tosh said out of all 400, there’s one letter she loves the most.

“The one that he got that he knew I was born. He was very excited. He named me. He was counting on a girl. They didn’t even have a boy’s name,” she said. “He said ‘I ran around the barracks screaming ‘It’s a girl!’ So, that might be one of my favorite ones.”

His words closed the gap between decades, proof of his devotion to his young wife and baby daughter.

“But it was really something, I think, that she kept all that,” Tosh said. “He wrote so much!”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
Woman dies at hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Latest News

A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
9 teenagers arrested, accused of attacking Marines on Memorial Day weekend, caught on video
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
GRAPHIC: Group of teens assault 3 Marines
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote
Emergency lane closures in place on I-265 South over Brownsboro Road