Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 week closure on 6-mile stretch of I-64 in Louisville set for Friday

I-64 in Louisville will shut down for maintenance.
I-64 in Louisville will shut down for maintenance.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, roughly six miles of westbound lanes of I-64 in Louisville will be closed for two weeks.

The closure starts at the I-264 interchange and extends to Mellwood Avenue (Exit 7).

It should take two weeks to complete according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Once that two week portion of the project is complete, the westbound lanes will open back up.

KYTC will then begin work on the eastbound lanes June 16.

During the four week span, detours will take drivers either east or west on I-264.

“The last time we did this kind of work, where it was shut down like this was 2001,” KYTC Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock said, “so 22 years of interstate pavement and that volume of traffic is a pretty good long time. The hope is we do this and don’t have to touch it for another 20 plus years.”

The project will include tearing up the one and a half inches of asphalt currently in place on the roadways and replacing it.

It will also include tearing up the concrete inside the Cochran Tunnel, replacing that with asphalt as well.

Expected completion date is June 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event

Latest News

Old Henry Road to be closed for culvert installation
The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to TRIMARC officials. Two vehicles are...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-65 North near St. Catherine St. due to crash
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South