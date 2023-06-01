Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs officials say they will not be moving an Ellis Park extension into the Owensboro Towne Square Mall.

In a statement to 14 News, Churchill Downs officials say that they’ve shifted plans and are still evaluating new locations that can better enable them to create the entertainment destination they want for residents.

Officials say they originally announced the plans last year after deciding to purchase Ellis Park as a whole.

Churchill Down released the following statement:

Churchill Downs Incorporated has shifted plans for the previously-announced Owensboro facility and we are still evaluating new locations that will better enable us to create a premier entertainment destination for all residents of the region. We look forward to creating hundreds of jobs, driving significant economic activity and partnering with the community in which we ultimately choose to develop our Ellis Park extension facility.

