Crestwood man accepts plea deal after fondling allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood man charged with a dozen counts of sexual abuse will serve 60 days in jail.

The Oldham Era reported that 57-year-old Michael Mascardo has accepted a plea deal.

Multiple men have said they were at gas stations around Oldham County when Mascardo, dressed as a woman, approached them and sexually fondled them.

Mascardo was a JCPS teacher at the time. The district said he was reassigned following the investigation and does not have contact with students.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of third degree sexual abuse and two counts of harassment in Oldham County.

