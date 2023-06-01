Contact Troubleshooters
Dee’s store closing after 52 years in business

The owners said their last day open will likely be in late August.
The owners said their last day open will likely be in late August.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beloved business in St. Matthews is closing its doors.

The owners of Dee’s announced their retirement Tuesday in a Facebook post saying in part, “It’s with mixed emotions that after 52 years in business, we are announcing our retirement and the closing of Dee’s,” and, “We are planning to spend more time with our children and grandchildren especially during holidays, travel more, spend more time with friends, and maybe even enjoy some Derby festival events.”

Thursday was the first day of their retirement sale and doors opened at 10 a.m..

Shoppers shared what they will miss the most.

”I’ve been shopping at Dee’s when they were over in Chenoweth Square, just a small store, back in the 70′s so this is- their open houses at Christmas and fall, it is just a great place, they have so much,” customer Paula Abell said. “The staff, they are excellent. They help you with everything, they are so talented.”

”I was really sad when I heard they were going to be having a retirement sale and closing down,” customer Patty Duncum said.” I always come over to Dee’s to get some stuff. Because we really don’t have any places like this in Lexington or Georgetown.”

The owners said their last day open will likely be in late August.

