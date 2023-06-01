Experts continue to look into, test track surface at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Important discussions between the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) and Churchill Downs veterinarians that began on Tuesday are continuing into Thursday, according to a release.

“It is important that the experts take the time they need to independently evaluate all the information available and make their recommendations,” HISA said.

HISA also began an independent evaluation of Churchill Downs’ track surface on Wednesday.

Officials said that HISA is conducting the investigation with a sense of urgency to find the best way forward.

