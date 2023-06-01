Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot first weekend of June coming

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert: Lousiville Metro (Friday)
  • Low to mid 90s expected this weekend
  • Relief from the heat next week?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Becoming mostly clear tonight with mild lows in the mid 60s expected.

C with highs pushing above the 90 degree mark. Due to the heat dome over us, poor air quality will be an issue with an Air Quality Alert in effect for the Louisville Metro into the evening hours.

Mostly clear Friday night with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny Saturday and hot with highs into the 90-95 degree range. Low humidity levels will at least keep the heat index from getting out of control, but 90s are 90s! Use caution!

The hot weather will contiue into Sunday, but will start to ease back a few degrees. A cold front will push into the area toward the middle of next week with at the very least…a break from the 90s. However, we could get some clouds and spotty showers as well that will impact temperatures even more. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

