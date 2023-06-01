Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot temperatures and a few showers and storms for Thursday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few isolated downpours throughout this afternoon
  • Temperatures will be cranking up into the weekend with the mid 90s possible
  • A brief break from the heat arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures today will continue to heat up with afternoon highs just shy of the 90 degree mark. A few isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible today as well. While heavy downpours and lightning are possible, most stay dry. Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 60s for lows.

Friday’s forecast will be a hot one! This is when we expect to see our first 90° day so far of 2023, and some spots could even surpass 90 degrees. We stay dry tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to help heat things up. Mostly clear Friday night with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

