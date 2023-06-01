FORECAST: Hot weather is taking over WAVE Country

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low-end drought status for parts of WAVE Country

Heat wave building through the weekend

Perhaps a brief cool-down next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heating up more and more into the afternoon with highs getting closer to the 90 degree mark. While an isolated thunderstorm possible to the west.

Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 60s for lows.

Friday’s forecast will be a hot one! This is when we expect to see our first 90° day so far of 2023, and some spots could even surpass 90 degrees. We stay dry tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to help heat things up.

Mostly clear Friday night with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s.

A hot weekend is in store with highs in the 90s but without the crazy high humidity. We may get some relief from a front next week. It’s something we’ll be watching.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.