FORECAST: Hot weather is taking over WAVE Country

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low-end drought status for parts of WAVE Country
  • Heat wave building through the weekend
  • Perhaps a brief cool-down next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heating up more and more into the afternoon with highs getting closer to the 90 degree mark. While an isolated thunderstorm possible to the west.

Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 60s for lows.

Friday’s forecast will be a hot one! This is when we expect to see our first 90° day so far of 2023, and some spots could even surpass 90 degrees. We stay dry tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to help heat things up.

Mostly clear Friday night with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s.

A hot weekend is in store with highs in the 90s but without the crazy high humidity. We may get some relief from a front next week. It’s something we’ll be watching.

