JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio hosts year-end wrap up

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the last day of classes for Jefferson County Public Schools and Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio hosted a year-end wrap up for the district.

They celebrated two new schools opening earlier this school year and there will be two more opening this fall.

A reported 71% of this year’s graduates will be post-secondary ready, according to the state standards. That’s the highest rate JCPS has seen so far.

Not only are schools preparing students to further their education, but they are also offering opportunities to prepare to enter the workforce by earning industry certifications.

“We have over 1,700 kids, 1,700 industry certifications earned in JCPS,” Pollio said. “So a lot of times I hear things like, ‘We need to go back to vocational type education in schools.’ Well, we are in the Academies of Louisville. We have 1,700 plus industry certifications already, and those will continue as we go into the summer months.”

Over the next four days, there will be about 6,600 graduates in 25 graduation ceremonies.

