Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Science Center gives Frazier Museum gifts to celebrate Kentucky’s birthday

The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier Museum hundreds of historic objects to...
The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier Museum hundreds of historic objects to celebrate Kentucky's 231st birthday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier History Museum hundreds of objects from its own collection to celebrate Kentucky’s 231st birthday on Thursday.

Some of the objects include an 1890′s wedding dress, a 1900′s embroidery sample from the seamstress Madame Glover and the generator that powered thousands of incandescent light bulbs Thomas Edison displayed in Louisville back in 1883.

“We tell stories from Daniel Boone, to Beam, to Bourbon,” Frazier History Museum President and CEO Andy Treinen said. “From the father of Bluegrass music Bill Monroe, to Jack Harlow who’s lighting up the world of Hip-Hop in 2023. There’s some really cool stuff from Jack Harlow we just got in that you might be interested in.”

On Saturday, the Frazier Museum will be waiving its usual $14 admission and will instead be doing a “pay what you want” day where visitors can pay whatever they want for admission.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police readdress false rumors circulating around Animal Clinic shooting

Latest News

FORECAST: Hot first weekend of June coming
Traffic crash victim dies two weeks after accident
The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs announces steps to improve safety
A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Akbar Mubelela, 18, on charges of assault with a...
Suspect in Bardstown shooting identified, warrant issued