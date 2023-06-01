LMPD: 18-year-old charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December.

JaQuan Duggar Jr. of Louisville was arrested on Thursday and is being charged with one count of murder, four counts wanton endangerment first degree and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Police said the charges are in connection to a deadly shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle on Dec. 16.

Officers were called to the scene and found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Eric Williams, who had been shot. Police said Williams was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

In January, Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls were arrested in connection to the same case.

