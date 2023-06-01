Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: 18-year-old charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

JaQuan Duggar Jr., 18 was arrested on Thursday in connection to a murder in December.
JaQuan Duggar Jr., 18 was arrested on Thursday in connection to a murder in December.(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December.

JaQuan Duggar Jr. of Louisville was arrested on Thursday and is being charged with one count of murder, four counts wanton endangerment first degree and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Police said the charges are in connection to a deadly shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle on Dec. 16.

Officers were called to the scene and found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Eric Williams, who had been shot. Police said Williams was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

In January, Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls were arrested in connection to the same case.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event

Latest News

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio hosts year-end wrap up
Hokey Weather Facts 6/1/23
To kick off pride month, Mayor Craig Greenberg alongside LGBTQ advocates, raised the progress...
Celebrating Pride Month: Reflect, recognize, reform
Crestwood man accepts plea deal after fondling allegations