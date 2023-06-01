LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street.

Officers were called to the shooting on Thursday at about 4:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are currently no known suspects. Anyone can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

