LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street.

Officers were called to the shooting on Thursday at about 4:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are currently no known suspects. Anyone can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

