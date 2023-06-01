Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville leaders announce funding for restoring historic properties

The Louisville Metro Government and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation have together...
The Louisville Metro Government and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation have together committed $1-million to the nonprofit Vital Sites.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders came together on Wednesday to announce funding for a new revolving loan fund that will help Louisville residents to restore historic properties.

The Louisville Metro Government and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation have together committed $1-million to the nonprofit Vital Sites. They provide services, such as financial assistance and technical experts, in an effort to bring new life and possibility into historic homes and buildings across the city.

Those with the Owsley Brown Foundation said the places we live not only help us achieve our basic needs, but they also hold stories of our lives and have an impact on our health.

“Caring for our historic, cultural places has had a profound impact on our country’s built environment in all forms of health by building a mission around the basic truth that our health is connected to our spaces,” Owsley Brown II Family Foundation Chief of Staff Regina Blake said. “Decades of advocacy and investments have fundamentally changed the way we think about our surroundings. The connection between places and our psychological, social, spiritual health has been established after many decades, and human health is back in the center of main stream planning, architecture, and design.”

Vital Sites will award low-interest loans to property owners for both interior and exterior repairs. Priority will be given to work on the front of buildings to encourage beautification and revitalization throughout neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Weekend heat wave coming into focus
Experts continue to look into, test track surface at Churchill Downs
New pocket park breathes new life into Jeffersonville
New pocket park opening in Jeffersonville
Short Street in the Portland neighborhood
Portland Neighborhood Association calls for change