Louisville leaders announce funding for restoring historic properties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders came together on Wednesday to announce funding for a new revolving loan fund that will help Louisville residents to restore historic properties.

The Louisville Metro Government and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation have together committed $1-million to the nonprofit Vital Sites. They provide services, such as financial assistance and technical experts, in an effort to bring new life and possibility into historic homes and buildings across the city.

Those with the Owsley Brown Foundation said the places we live not only help us achieve our basic needs, but they also hold stories of our lives and have an impact on our health.

“Caring for our historic, cultural places has had a profound impact on our country’s built environment in all forms of health by building a mission around the basic truth that our health is connected to our spaces,” Owsley Brown II Family Foundation Chief of Staff Regina Blake said. “Decades of advocacy and investments have fundamentally changed the way we think about our surroundings. The connection between places and our psychological, social, spiritual health has been established after many decades, and human health is back in the center of main stream planning, architecture, and design.”

Vital Sites will award low-interest loans to property owners for both interior and exterior repairs. Priority will be given to work on the front of buildings to encourage beautification and revitalization throughout neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.