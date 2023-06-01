Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after drowning at Green River Lake in Taylor County

One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park(Campbellsville Fire-Rescue)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at Green River Lake State Park in Taylor County.

Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a drowning at the park Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officials found a man unresponsive on the shore receiving CPR.

Officials then proceeded to give the man advanced life saving measures before transporting him to the medic unit.

The man was then taken to Taylor Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Taylor County Coroners Office.

