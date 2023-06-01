Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in head-on crash on Dixie Highway identified; other driver still at large

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Charles Gazaway and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died nearly two weeks after he was involved in a head-on crash.

On May 17, Louisville police were called to respond to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway at West Orell.

LMPD said a passenger vehicle heading north on Dixie Highway was being driven erratically and swerving across lanes before the driver crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on.

The SUV rolled several times and the driver was ejected. EMS took the man to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries on May 29.

He was identified as 50-year-old Ronald Ables.

Witnesses told police the driver of the passenger vehicle ran from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect

Latest News

UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant,...
UofL receives multi-mullion dollar grant to research Covid
Congressman Morgan McGarvey got a tour of the VA’s Greenwood Community Based Outpatient Clinic...
Congressman Morgan McGarvey meets with veterans in PRP
Melanie Heim was on spring break with her family in Watercolor, just east of Pensacola Florida.
‘I was panicking’: Louisville woman recalls being caught in rip current
A portion of Preston Highway near Audubon Park is closed after a crash involving a TARC bus and...
LMPD: Woman killed in crash involving TARC bus on Preston Highway
Daniel Guenther, 58, of Louisville was sentenced Thurday to 10 years in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced 10 years for repeat child pornography offense