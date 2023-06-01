Man killed in head-on crash on Dixie Highway identified; other driver still at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died nearly two weeks after he was involved in a head-on crash.

On May 17, Louisville police were called to respond to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway at West Orell.

LMPD said a passenger vehicle heading north on Dixie Highway was being driven erratically and swerving across lanes before the driver crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on.

The SUV rolled several times and the driver was ejected. EMS took the man to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries on May 29.

He was identified as 50-year-old Ronald Ables.

Witnesses told police the driver of the passenger vehicle ran from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

