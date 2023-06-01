Contact Troubleshooters
New pocket park opening in Jeffersonville

New pocket park breathes new life into Jeffersonville
New pocket park breathes new life into Jeffersonville
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A park is breathing new life into Jeffersonville.

The pocket park on East Court Avenue will be a small, train-themed park outside the library.

The Jeffersonville Township Public Library said it will be a safe space for kids to play and learn.

There will be a story walk, a public performance area and wheelchair accessible features.

