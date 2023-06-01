New pocket park opening in Jeffersonville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A park is breathing new life into Jeffersonville.
The pocket park on East Court Avenue will be a small, train-themed park outside the library.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library said it will be a safe space for kids to play and learn.
There will be a story walk, a public performance area and wheelchair accessible features.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.