Number 15 opens in Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Whiskey Row’s newest addition celebrated opening their doors for the first time along with Kentucky Statehood Day.

Number 15 Social Hall is named after Kentucky becoming the 15th state to join the United States back in 1792.

The five-story space brings multiple breweries and distilleries under one roof and has a unique tab system for guests to use throughout the different bars.

Their theme is focused on the “Confluence of Kentucky Culture,” which includes Bourbon, live music and Kentucky-inspired food.

“You can have six, seven different experiences on our three floors and never have the same experience twice,” CEO Spencer Fronk said. “Whether it’s on the balcony overlooking Main Street or one the balcony overlooking the stage, bellied up at the bar, in front of the stage, downstairs at the sports bar, we’re really colliding the best parts of Kentucky culture into one unique space.”

Number 15 is the last Whiskey Row building to have finished renovations after the iconic area has been going through a multi-year transformation.

