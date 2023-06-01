Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Portland Neighborhood Association calls for change

Short Street in the Portland neighborhood
Short Street in the Portland neighborhood(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you go down Short Street in the Portland Neighborhood, you’ll find broken down cars, trash scattered in the street and an unlicensed camper.

The people living nearby say this is an issue that has been going on for more than six years.

Despite their complaints, the Portland Neighborhood Association said city agencies have failed to enforce city ordinances against the property owner.

Now, they are redoubling their efforts to get something done.

“The city of Louisville redlines Portland,” Portland Neighborhood Association President Richard Meadows said. “They don’t car. ‘It’s Portland.’ That’s the attitude we get. When we scream loud enough, we get people to come down here and do things. As the councilwoman said, that’s over. We’re going to do it every day, all day long, the right way down here.”

In another example of the city’s lack of action, meadows said the department head of one of the agencies was supposed to join them with a plan to fix the problem. However, that didn’t happen.

Now they’re asking as many people as possible to complain to the city until something gets done.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
Barry Sowders
New Albany man accused of shooting police officer in charged with attempted murder
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters

Latest News

74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event
3 students in hospital after JCPS bus crash
Olmsted Parks celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Hogan’s Fountain inside...
Olmsted Parks celebrate restoration of Hogan’s Fountain
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews