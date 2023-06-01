Portland Neighborhood Association calls for change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you go down Short Street in the Portland Neighborhood, you’ll find broken down cars, trash scattered in the street and an unlicensed camper.

The people living nearby say this is an issue that has been going on for more than six years.

Despite their complaints, the Portland Neighborhood Association said city agencies have failed to enforce city ordinances against the property owner.

Now, they are redoubling their efforts to get something done.

“The city of Louisville redlines Portland,” Portland Neighborhood Association President Richard Meadows said. “They don’t car. ‘It’s Portland.’ That’s the attitude we get. When we scream loud enough, we get people to come down here and do things. As the councilwoman said, that’s over. We’re going to do it every day, all day long, the right way down here.”

In another example of the city’s lack of action, meadows said the department head of one of the agencies was supposed to join them with a plan to fix the problem. However, that didn’t happen.

Now they’re asking as many people as possible to complain to the city until something gets done.

