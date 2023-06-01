Suspect in Bardstown shooting arrested

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Bardstown police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday.

Around 10:46 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 100 block of Ashberry Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a person shot. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and listed in stable condition.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, 18-year-old Akbar Mubelela on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

Police said Mubelela is to be considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent areas between Bardstown and Lexington.

Mubelela was arrested on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. He is currently being held at Fayette County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

